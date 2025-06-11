Alloy Enterprises Unveils Copper Direct Liquid Cooling, Slashing AI Data Center Energy Use and Eliminating the Need for HVAC

Alloy Enterprises, a manufacturing company revolutionizing data center cooling with its novel Stack Forging™ process, today introduced a new copper direct liquid cooling (DLC) solution. As chip power densities and thermal design power rise—pushing AI server rack power densities beyond 120 kW—traditional cooling methods are reaching their limits.

With Stack Forging, Alloy delivers superior thermal performance with significant advantages:

Targeted liquid cooling where heat loads are highest

Up to 10x reduction in pressure drop, enabling smaller pumps and energy savings

Single-piece construction that eliminates leak points common in traditional liquid cooling systems

“Alloy Enterprises is setting a new standard in direct liquid cooling technology with our proprietary Stack Forging process,” said Ali Forsyth, PhD., CEO and Co-founder of Alloy Enterprises. “We now deliver industry-leading thermal performance in both aluminum and copper, enabling higher rack densities, significant cost savings and greater sustainability. With 600 kW racks on the horizon, the shift to liquid cooling is no longer optional—it’s mission-critical.”

With the expansion to copper thermal solutions alongside its existing aluminum offerings, Alloy now provides cooling components that meet ASHRAE standards for chemical compatibility while enabling the extreme cooling demands of next-generation high-performance computing and high-density AI workloads.

Powering the AI Boom: Solving Data Center Energy Challenges

This breakthrough comes at a pivotal moment for the industry. McKinsey projects global data center power demand could triple by 2030, with U.S. data centers potentially consuming nearly 12% of the nation’s total electricity. Meanwhile, rack densities have more than doubled in just two years as AI workloads intensify.

Alloy’s Stack Forged DLC components provide the thermal performance needed to meet these escalating demands in thermal design power. With superior pressure drop reduction, data centers can use 44 °C (111.2°F) water and smaller pumps, eliminating the need for refrigerated HVAC systems. The result is a reduction in data center energy consumption by up to 23%, dramatically improving both sustainability and profitability.

For hyperscalers and colocation providers, these efficiency gains translate directly to increased revenue and reduced costs. More efficient cooling means more AI tokens can be sold with significantly lower energy costs. Additionally, Alloy’s thermal solutions help maximize compute density per square foot, improve power usage effectiveness (PUE), and reduce total cost of ownership.

Sustainable and Cost-Effective Manufacturing

Alloy supports this transformation with a fully sustainable supply chain: 100% of aluminum and copper scrap generated during manufacturing is easily recycled, reinforcing the long-term environmental and economic value of smarter thermal design.

“Alloy’s copper line is already showing promising results in early customer deployments,” added Forsyth. “These components are hitting target thermal resistance thresholds while maintaining exceptional pressure drop performance, even in the most demanding rack configurations.”

Alloy is now shipping copper DLC cold plates and thermal components.

About Alloy Enterprises

Alloy Enterprises manufactures direct liquid-cooled components that handle extreme heat loads in AI and high-performance computing. The company’s patented Stack Forging™ process creates leak-tight parts with complex microgeometries, reducing pressure drop by up to 10× while eliminating failure-prone brazed joints, weldments, and O-rings. The result: superior thermal performance, lower energy costs, and reliable hardware from a U.S. manufacturer serving data centers, semiconductors, defense, and laser industries. Learn more at https://alloyenterprises.co/