Data Centre Solutions Division From LFB Group Launches Lennox Branded Fan Wall

Adding to its innovative ‘ApX Series’ range of cooling infrastructure for hyperscale and edge data centres, LFB Group has launched its brand new Fan Wall Unit (FWU) – a high-performance, modular solution built to meet the fast-evolving demands of modern computing environments.

LFB Group, following its transition from Lennox EMEA in April 2025, brings over sixty years of mechanical engineering expertise in commercial and residential cooling infrastructure to the data centre sector – a segment of the market projected to surpass £30 billion by 2032.

Its latest product launch will address the urgent need for scalable, efficient cooling amid rising AI workloads, compute density and global edge deployments.

Engineered with these challenges in mind, the Lennox branded FWU delivers a space-optimised, modular solution that grows alongside the data centre. With a scalable cooling range from 100kW to 1000kW, it combines high performance and energy efficiency with a compact footprint, helping operators reduce both operating costs and space consumption.

Featuring high-efficiency electronically commutated (EC) fans, advanced coil designs and customisable configurations, the unit ensures optimal airflow and maximised heat exchange. Its modular architecture allows for seamless capacity expansion, delivering precise temperature control even in the most demanding, high-density environments.

Unlike traditional cooling systems that are built around rigid, off-the-shelf designs, the FWU – ApX Series fits effortlessly into a wide variety of data centre layouts and scales fluidly with demand. LFB Group works directly with customers to build products that work to their very specific requirements to ensure optimal usage in today’s complex digital infrastructure landscape.

Despite the rise in AI and both chip and rack densities, air-cooling is still of utmost importance. Matt Evans, CEO of the Data Centre Solutions business at LFB Group, discusses the importance of cooling infrastructure and the role it plays today:

“Cooling has always been one of the most pressing challenges facing data centre operators. But, with the rise in demand for data centres – as well as the rise in co-location data centres – we’re entering a new era where flexibility is being required more than ever before.

“Our Fan Wall Unit is designed to deliver exactly that. It combines the performance figures, scalability and adaptability that today’s environments require, without adding unnecessary complexity. The FWU – Apx Series showcases experience-led system design that integrates seamlessly into a variety of data centre footprints.

“Our focus has always been on listening to operators, understanding their real-world constraints, and helping them solve the challenges that slow their growth. We see this as a collaborative journey – one that doesn’t end with installation, but continues as needs change, technology advances and workloads evolve. The introduction of this tailored Fan Wall Unit represents a meaningful step forward, and we’re excited about the role it will play in shaping the next generation of digital infrastructure, as part of a broader pipeline of innovations that are on the horizon.”

The launch of the FWU – ApX Series follows the successful reveal of the CRAH (computer room air handler) ApX Series offerings, which are designed for large-scale data centres with high-temperature process water.

For more information on the Lennox brand, its Fan Wall Unit or its wider portfolio of products, visit https://lennox.lennoxemea.com/dcs/.

About LFB Group

With a legacy built on decades of expertise and a future shaped by innovation, LFB Group delivers complete, reliable climate solutions across Europe, Middle East and Africa. Through its brands Friga-Bohn and Lennox, it brings together proven technologies, engineering excellence and a commitment to sustainable progress.