A New Method to Measure Thermal Conductivity

Conventional steady-state thermometry techniques require hours to reach a steady-state temperature rise — but a new method using laser heating takes only seconds. At Thermal Live Spring 2025, presenters from Laser Thermal demonstrated a Thermo-Optical Plane Source (TOPS) technique that offers unmatched speed and flexibility. Designed for high-throughput testing across a wide range of materials, TOPS eliminates the need for steady-state waiting times, sample-shape limitations, or density and heat capacity inputs.

