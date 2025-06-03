A New Method to Measure Thermal Conductivity

Conventional steady-state thermometry techniques require hours to reach a steady-state temperature rise — but a new method using laser heating takes only seconds. At Thermal Live Spring 2025, presenters from Laser Thermal demonstrated a Thermo-Optical Plane Source (TOPS) technique that offers unmatched speed and flexibility. Designed for high-throughput testing across a wide range of materials, TOPS eliminates the need for steady-state waiting times, sample-shape limitations, or density and heat capacity inputs.
Watch the demo below to learn:
- A new, laser-based method for measuring thermal conductivity
- How the technique reaches steady-state conditions in seconds, not hours
- Its application to solids, liquids, gels, and pastes, without changing the setup