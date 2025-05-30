NEW PRODUCT: Protect Sensitive Electronics in Explosive Environments with New Aluminum ATEX Cabinet Cooler Systems

EXAIR’s ATEX Cabinet Cooler® Systems deliver a powerful and affordable solution for keeping electrical enclosures cool in hazardous ATEX classified areas—and they’re now available in durable aluminum construction. Engineered for use in Zones 2 and 22, these coolers are UL tested, CE compliant, and meet stringent ATEX standards for purged and pressurized enclosures.

With cooling capacities up to 5,600 Btu/Hr., ATEX Cabinet Coolers are ideal for preventing overheating in electrical cabinets exposed to explosive atmospheres. Whether you’re dealing with industrial control panels, application-specific electrical boxes, or simply sensitive electronics in hazardous locations, these systems ensure your equipment stays cool, safe and operational. Designed for quick and easy installation, the ATEX Cabinet Cooler mounts through a standard electrical knockout and maintains NEMA 4 integrity even in demanding environments. Optional thermostat controls reduce compressed air usage, while cold air distribution kits ensure even cooling throughout the cabinet.

EXAIR offers a comprehensive lineup of Cabinet Cooler Systems for NEMA 12, 4, 4X, hazardous location and ATEX applications. Built with no moving parts, every system is CE compliant, UL listed, and designed for long-term reliability in the most challenging conditions. From control panels and motor centers to laser housings and surveillance equipment, EXAIR Cabinet Coolers protect your investments and keep your operations running smoothly. Prices start at $1,615.

