Solving the Heat Dilemma for Optical Transceivers: What’s Next for TIMs?

TIMs are vital in optimizing the performance, reliability, and longevity of optical components, such as silicon photonics transceivers in data centers. At Thermal Live Spring 2025, Henkel provided valuable insights into the growing computational demands in data centers and the associated thermal stress risks, highlighting how their thermal interface materials are addressing these challenges by offering effective heat dissipation solutions in the rapidly evolving sector.

Henkel’s Thermal Product Development Chemist, Cheng Gu, provided valuable insights into the growing computational demands in data centers and the associated thermal stress risks. Gu also highlighted how Henkel’s thermal interface materials are addressing these challenges by offering effective heat dissipation solutions in the rapidly evolving technology sector.

Henkel’s Innovative Thermal Interface Materials

To address the escalating heat management challenges, Henkel’s Thermal Product Development Chemist, Cheng Gu, presented a range of effective solutions. He showcased the company’s thermal interface materials, which excel at heat dissipation, emphasizing the critical attributes of higher thermal conductivity, low oil bleeds, minimal outgassing, and exceptional reliability.

Gu introduced two groundbreaking innovations from Henkel: a high thermal conductivity, low oil bleed, ultra-low modulus gap pad, and a high thermal conductivity curable gel. These products demonstrated excellent performance under rigorous testing conditions, exhibiting rapid heat dissipation, low compressive stress, and long-term reliability. Additionally, they showed minimal oil bleeds, reduced outgassing, stable bonding force, and negligible thermal impedance loss over time.

The Evolution of Optical Transceivers

The demand for optical transceivers is rising due to broadband connectivity, digital transformation, and data center efficiency needs. Current market leaders are 400G and 800G versions, with 1.6T models on the horizon.

This progression, however, presents challenges. Efficient thermal management is crucial for components like DSPs, receivers, and transmitters. Henkel’s solutions address these issues, enhancing performance and reliability in telecom applications. Their products offer rapid heat dissipation, minimal oil bleeds, low assembly stress, and high reliability under extreme conditions, ensuring optimal functionality and longevity of these critical devices.

Watch the Full Webinar On-Demand Now

The full 45-minute session is packed with valuable thermal management insights — including a thoughtful Q&A. The full event is available to watch on-demand.