The EDS Leadership Summit: Come Prepared. Leave Aligned.

May 19-23, 2025 at Resorts World Las Vegas
Come Prepared. Leave Aligned.
We all know how busy EDS week is. With four consecutive days of face-to-face meetings and outings, it’s imperative that you come prepared to ensure the ideas shared with prospective channel partners will lead to impactful solutions. When you come to EDS prepared, you leave aligned on a more predictable path to achieve your goals.
With a legacy dating back decades, The EDS Leadership Summit is a unique conference and business event. It functions as both a high-level, meeting-based event and a vibrant marketplace of ideas. Although EDS is just one week, the planning, matchmaking and ideas generated span throughout the entire year. Through one-on-one meetings, educational programs and networking, EDS sets up its attendees and everyone in the electronic components industry for future success.
Come Back to EDS
After last year’s success, the EDS Leadership Summit is back at Resorts World in 2025. Resorts World stepped up to the challenge in 2024, providing EDS with a larger venue, more meeting space options and excellent amenities. We’ve made even more exciting improvements this year and can’t wait for everyone to experience what we have to offer.
Bringing Top Industry Talent Together
EDS brings together the top experts and decision-makers from the world’s leading manufacturers, sales representatives and distributors in the electronic components industry. They share insights, focus resources, make plans and build new business through strategic meetings, planned events and informal gatherings. It’s the perfect opportunity to bridge new relationships or rekindle old ones.
Why EDS
If you work in the electronic components industry, EDS is the place to be seen, network and build business. There are few events as unique as EDS. By attending the Summit and planning for it accordingly, you have the opportunity to grow, shine a light on what you’ve accomplished over the last year and become a larger part of the industry. With a number of opportunities for meetings and networking, there is no better time to develop relationships and expand business.
Time to Get Personal
In today’s global business environment, collaboration is the glue that holds supply chains together. And collaboration is what we foster at EDS: robust, person-to-person business relationships based on mutually aligned goals. Because we believe that “conversation and conference lead to commerce.”
Sponsorship Opportunities
Become a sponsor of EDS 2025 and get your company in front of the eyes of thousands in the electronic components industry. From our Gold, Silver and Bronze sponsorship packages to digital and physical displays throughout Resorts World, we offer a number of opportunities to promote your brand. Visit edssummit.com/sponsorship.
Making Connections
As a massive congregation of manufacturers, representatives and distributors all in one place, you have plenty of opportunities to interact with decision-makers and build new relationships. The best way to make those connections is in the Lily Ballroom, home to the Connections Café, All-EDS Kickoff Reception, Matchmaking Board and more!
Connections Café: The popular “Crossroads of the Summit” is perfect for recharging, catching up with colleagues in-between meetings, or taking in much-needed daylight with its accessible outdoor patio. The Café offers refreshments, light-snacks, meeting space options and even complimentary massages brought to you by our Gold Sponsors. It’s also home to display booths and the association headquarters, ECIA and ERA.
All-EDS Kickoff Reception: Kick-off the Summit with this “do not miss” event! An energetic way to start the week, you’ll be able to network and reconnect in a casual setting, enjoy refreshments, light-snacks and enter the exciting EDS raffle to win cutting-edge electronics.
Matchmaking: Looking to make business connections on-site at EDS? Visit our Matchmaking Board in the Lily Ballroom! Whether you’re a distributor, manufacturer or representative, you can utilize this tool on-site at EDS to connect with other attendees. You can also request a meeting with company’s registered for EDS by going to edssummit.com/matchmaking.
Best Practices
Set yourself up for success at EDS. Before you arrive, make sure you have a plan.
- DO: Create a calendar
- DO: Schedule your meetings and any dinner reservations early
- DO: Make sure your team has the same set of goals in mind
- DON’T: Show up to meetings you’re not invited to
- DON’T: Solely rely on setting-up meetings on-site at EDS
- DON’T: Stay and have meetings somewhere outside of Resorts World
Getting everything planned out before the Summit will make your time at EDS much smoother. But there are a couple of things to keep in mind while you’re here. Ensure you have a plan for each meeting, have materials you need ready and follow up after each meeting. EDS is a marathon, not a sprint. Rest when you can, stay hydrated, regroup and debrief with your team. Keep your goals top of mind, make sure to hit the ones you can. New opportunities are always right around the corner.
The Right Space
The two most popular options for meeting space are hotel suites and conference area meeting rooms. Each offers different benefits depending on what your company needs. Hotel suites are best for smaller, more intimate group discussions while meeting rooms are great for larger groups and give your company high-visibility. Find the best option by visiting edssummit.com/space.
Spark is Live at EDS
Spark is an educational program that takes place live at EDS. It is created for talented up-and-comers from manufacturers, representatives and distributors in the electronic components industry. Spark focuses on being a professional, how the industry works and future trends. The program provides professional development opportunities that allow individuals to connect. Learn more at edsspark.com.
Sponsored by ECIA and ERA
EDS is a combined effort and strongly supported by the industry’s leading member organizations – Electronic Components Industry Association (ECIA) and Electronics Representatives Association (ERA).
Registration is Open
For attendance options visit edssummit.com/registration. And be sure to whitelist info@edssummit.com to receive EDS communications.