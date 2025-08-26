Rosenberg Introduces New 170W Ecofit EC Fans: More Cooling Power and Efficiency for Your Application

Rosenberg’s new generation of Ecofit G9 EC motors offers an increased power rating of 170 watts, providing a higher-performance, more energy-efficient air movement solution. The new motor is available on 48 models of Ecofit backward-curved fans and forward-curved blowers. They provide improved ventilation without impacting the budget or increasing the energy footprint.

Another advantage of the new G9 EC motors is their IP54 protection rating, ensuring enhanced durability, even in harsh environments. Click here to see a complete listing of fans featuring new 170W G9 EC motors.

Ecofit EC fans are used in a wide variety of applications, including HVAC, data centers electronics cooling, food processing and more.

Ecofit EC motors have many advantages, including:

High Efficiency

Low Energy Consumption

Integrated Monitoring

Easy Installation and Connection

Expanded Functionalities: speed control, speed sensor or alarm, plus constant airflow/ constant pressure capabilities for forward-curved blowers.

Ecofit EC fans and blowers are UL Recognized

More than 160 models of our Ecofit brand EC fans and blowers have earned UL-R recognition. This includes fans with our new 170-Watt G9 motor, our 85-Watt F5 motor, and our powerful 300-Watt V8 EC motor.

Ecofit is continually advancing EC motor and fan capabilities.

In 2021, Ecofit introduced the F5 EC motor. Thanks to their small size, F5 EC motors are interchangeable with Ecofit AC motors for use on backward curved fans (133-mm, 188-mm, 192-mm and 220-mm), single-inlet centrifugal blowers (108 to 160-mm), and double-inlet blowers (120 to 133-mm).

In 2017, Ecofit introduced the V8 EC external rotor motor. The high-powered EC motor known in the industry as the “V8 motor” is an external rotor motor with input power up to 300 Watts. It offers the advantage of higher power at a lower speed enabling better overall fan efficiency, plus the ability for forward-curved blowers to maintain constant pressure and constant airflow volume.

In 2014, the first G9 motor was introduced in 115V with input power up to 150W. It significantly increased the flexibility and control of 115V applications by offering speed control with 0-10v DC / PWM, tachometric output or alarm relay, without the requirement for a stand-alone controller.

The new generation of G9 motors, with 170W input, builds on this history of innovation with more power and efficiency.

For more information UL-Recognized Ecofit EC fans, e-mail sales@rosenbergusa.com or contact Rosenberg by phone at (704) 893-0883; fax (704) 882-0755.

About Rosenberg

The Rosenberg family of companies is headquartered in Künzelsau, Germany and employs more than 1,400 individuals worldwide. Rosenberg fans and blowers can be found in HVAC systems, as well as industrial and portable air conditioning; in air cooling for variable frequency drives (VFD), wind power generators and power converters, solar inverters, uninterruptable power supplies (UPS), transformers, heat sinks, fan coils, telecom racks and other industrial equipment; in air handling units and fan filter units (FFU); and in railway, marine, military and avionics equipment. Rosenberg USA is located just outside Charlotte in Indian Trail, N.C.