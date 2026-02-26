Highlights From the 19th ASME InterPACK Conference

The 2025 International Technical Conference and Exhibition on Packaging and Integration of Electronic and Photonic Microsystems (InterPACK 2025) was held from October 28–30, 2025, at the Hotel Fera Anaheim, a DoubleTree by Hilton, in Anaheim, California. Hosted by the ASME Electronic and Photonic Packaging Division (EPPD), the conference served as a premier forum for advancing research and practice in electronic and photonic packaging, reliability, manufacturing, and thermal management. It convened leading experts and practitioners from academia, government, and industry worldwide. In 2025, the conference program was further strengthened by the inclusion of three dedicated MIPE (Micromechatronics for Information and Precision Equipment) tracks alongside the traditional technical tracks.

The 2025 technical program was both strong and diverse, featuring more than 130 presentations and posters, including over 90 original research contributions, complemented by tutorials, panel discussions, workshops, and plenary sessions. The sessions covered a broad range of topics, including: (i) Heterogeneous Integration; (ii) Data Centers and Modular Edge Systems; (iii) Electronics Packaging; (iv) Power/RF Electronics and Photonics; (v) Multiscale Thermal Transport and Energy Storage; (vi) Flexible, Wearable, and Printed Electronics; (vii) Transportation Systems, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning; (viii) Micro/Nano Mechatronics and Microelectromechanical Systems for Internet of Things Applications; (ix) Mechatronics, Tribology, and Control of Information Storage Systems and Robotics; and (x) Advanced Simulation in Science and Engineering.

These sessions highlighted cuttingedge developments and practical engineering insights, with contributions from experts in industry, academia, and national laboratories. In addition, InterPACK 2025 hosted focused panel sessions and tutorials on contemporary challenges in electronic and photonic packaging, as well as the thermal management and reliability of electronic devices and electrified systems. Panel discussions addressed themes such as thermal, mechanical, and electrical challenges and opportunities for mobile, wireless, AI, IoT, automotive, and high power devices; data center power and cooling technologies; multilayer and complex printed electronics; and the mechanics and thermomechanical reliability of advanced microelectronics packaging. Tutorials covered topics including efficient thermomechanical simulations using compact models, AI and investment and industry trends, energy efficiency and sustainable technologies, additive and alternative manufacturing for electronics, and liquid cooling for AI/ML systems.

Enjoying this article?

Subscribe to Electronics Cooling for practical, engineer-focused insight on today’s thermal management challenges—plus immediate access to new digital magazine issues.



Subscribe here →

The conference also featured plenary lectures by internationally recognized leaders in electronic and photonic packaging. Distinguished speakers included Prof. Ken Goodson (Stanford University), Yoshihiro Tanaka (Nagoya Institute of Technology, Japan), Dr. Qing Dai (Western Digital), Gamal RefaiAhmed (AMD), Jorge Padilla (Google), Ali Haideri (NVIDIA), and Prof. Subramanian Iyer (UCLA). InterPACK 2025 additionally introduced three special sessions: “Next Generation Reliable and HighPerformance,” “NREL Activities and Capabilities in Electronics Packaging Across Multiple Applications,” and “Electronics Packaging and Smart Manufacturing for AI Applications.”

During the conference, Dr. Peter De Bock was honored with the Avram BarCohen Memorial Medal Award in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the academic, research, and industrial communities in the broad fields of heat transfer and related electronics, photonics, mechanics, and packaging phenomena. The overall program was intentionally structured to foster collaboration among government, academia, and industry, and to promote networking and the formation of new partnerships. Students from numerous universities presented their work in interactive sessions and participated in a dedicated career panel, where they engaged directly with senior researchers and industry leaders to discuss career opportunities and future professional pathways

The organizing committee for the 19th ASME InterPACK Conference included the following members: Dr. Saket Karajgikar from NVIDIA (General Chair), Prof. Damena Agonafer from the University of Maryland (Technical Program Chair), Jimil Shah from MARA Holdings (Technical Program Co-Chair), Dr. Yuko Kobayashi from Toshiba Corporation (MIPE Program Chair), Prof. Ron Wazoha from the U.S. Naval Academy (Sponsorship Chair), and Dr. Cheng Chen from Meta (Awards and Communication Chair).