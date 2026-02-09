Introducing THERM-A-GAP GEL 120: Parker Chomerics’ Highest Performing Thermal Gap Filler Gel

As electronic applications become more sophisticated and higher performing, the need for thermal performance that can keep pace is increasing. Parker is excited to continue pushing the bar and helping their customers accelerate innovation with THERM-A-GAP GEL 120 which offers a game-changing thermal conductivity of 12.0 W/m-K.
THERM-A-GAP GEL 120 is a one-component, silicone, dispensable thermal interface material that offers reworkability and exceptional performance. GEL 120 was developed to reduce thermal junction temperatures and to effectively conduct heat away from heat generating electronics components. As a gap filler it can be used in gaps of various thicknesses that may be created by assembly or manufacturing tolerances, ranging from less than 0.020in (0.5mm) to 0.160in (4mm).