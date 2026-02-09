Introducing THERM-A-GAP GEL 120: Parker Chomerics’ Highest Performing Thermal Gap Filler Gel

THERM-A-GAP GEL 120 is one of the few thermal gels available on the market with this level of thermal conductivity. As 12.0 W/m-K is extremely high performing, it is important to thoroughly test products and ensure they consistently live up to their expectations. At Parker Chomerics, rigorous testing is an important part of product innovation. The physical, thermal, electrical and regulatory properties of THERM-A-GAP GEL 120 have all been extensively tested to industry standards, including ASTM.

THERM-A-GAP GEL 120 is an excellent solution for applications such as:

Telecommunications equipment

Consumer devices

Mission critical electronics

Automotive control units and sensors

Energy storage devices

Designed for Ease of Use

THERM-A-GAP GEL 120 is a flexible, user-friendly solution designed for ease of use. It requires very low compressive force to conform under assembly pressure, in turn subjecting components, solder joints and leads to minimal stresses.

As with all Parker Chomerics thermal gels, THERM-A-GAP GEL 120 is formulated to accommodate today’s high-performance needs and high-reliability electronics while being ideal for high-volume robotic dispensing machines and automated assembly processes. The consistency of GEL 120 enables very tightly controlled dispensing and accurate material placement during assembly, leading to high repeatability and greater throughput. Additionally, as it is a fully cured, one-component material, it does not require any secondary curing or additional processes to achieve the listed physical or thermal properties, streamlining manufacturing time.