Introducing THERM-A-GAP GEL 120: Parker Chomerics’ Highest Performing Thermal Gap Filler Gel

As electronic applications become more sophisticated and higher performing, the need for thermal performance that can keep pace is increasing. Parker is excited to continue pushing the bar and helping their customers accelerate innovation with THERM-A-GAP GEL 120 which offers a game-changing thermal conductivity of 12.0 W/m-K.

THERM-A-GAP GEL 120 is a one-component, silicone, dispensable thermal interface material that offers reworkability and exceptional performance. GEL 120 was developed to reduce thermal junction temperatures and to effectively conduct heat away from heat generating electronics components. As a gap filler it can be used in gaps of various thicknesses that may be created by assembly or manufacturing tolerances, ranging from less than 0.020in (0.5mm) to 0.160in (4mm).

THERM-A-GAP GEL 120 is one of the few thermal gels available on the market with this level of thermal conductivity. As 12.0 W/m-K is extremely high performing, it is important to thoroughly test products and ensure they consistently live up to their expectations. At Parker Chomerics, rigorous testing is an important part of product innovation. The physical, thermal, electrical and regulatory properties of THERM-A-GAP GEL 120 have all been extensively tested to industry standards, including ASTM.

THERM-A-GAP GEL 120 is an excellent solution for applications such as:

  • Telecommunications equipment
  • Consumer devices
  • Mission critical electronics
  • Automotive control units and sensors
  • Energy storage devices

Designed for Ease of Use

THERM-A-GAP GEL 120 is a flexible, user-friendly solution designed for ease of use. It requires very low compressive force to conform under assembly pressure, in turn subjecting components, solder joints and leads to minimal stresses.

As with all Parker Chomerics thermal gels, THERM-A-GAP GEL 120 is formulated to accommodate today’s high-performance needs and high-reliability electronics while being ideal for high-volume robotic dispensing machines and automated assembly processes. The consistency of GEL 120 enables very tightly controlled dispensing and accurate material placement during assembly, leading to high repeatability and greater throughput. Additionally, as it is a fully cured, one-component material, it does not require any secondary curing or additional processes to achieve the listed physical or thermal properties, streamlining manufacturing time.

    Electronics Cooling magazine has been providing a technical data column since 1997 with the intent of providing you, the readers, with pertinent material properties for use in thermal analyses. We have largely covered the most common materials and their associated thermal properties used in electronics packaging.

