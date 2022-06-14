Thermal Adhesive Tape with Extremely Low Thermal Resistance Reflects Synergistic Innovation Between DuPont and its Laird Performance Materials Acquisition

The Laird™ Ttape™ 1000A thermally conductive adhesive tape delivers best-in-class thermal resistance

WILMINGTON, Del., June 3, 2022 – Laird Performance Materials, part of DuPont Interconnect Solutions, has capitalized on collaborative innovation with DuPont to introduce Laird™ Ttape™ 1000A thermally conductive adhesive tape, a standalone 50µm adhesive that offers extremely low thermal resistance. The pressure-sensitive tape, marking Laird’s entry into thermal adhesives, requires no additional mechanical fastening to secure a heatsink to a heat-generating component. The Ttape™ 1000A product reduces troublesome heat-related issues across consumer electronics, automotive, datacom, telecommunication, aerospace and defense, and medical markets.

DuPont acquired Laird in mid-2021 and the combined organization “is committed to utilizing our strengths to innovate, successfully introduce new products, and provide customers with a total solution,” says Jim Latham, Laird senior product manager. He believes the thermally conductive Ttape 1000A will be an important solution for design engineers seeking a best-in-class thermal interface material at 1.3°C-cm2/W at 100 psi. The adhesive has thermal conductivity of 0.7 W/mK.

Comprised of a specialized acrylic formulation, Ttape™ 1000A exhibits high mechanical strength, 30 psi lap shear strength, and provides strong adhesion when bonding a heatsink to an IC chip without requiring mechanical fasteners or clamping devices. The adhesive has superior wetting properties and its 50µm thickness contributes to superior thermal transfer. Long term reliability studies indicate both improvement in adhesion and thermal transfer. The product is RoHS compliant. Testing by UL to a UL Standard is pending.

Latham adds Ttape 1000A “complements Laird’s current thermal product offerings of gap fillers, greases, films and more. With low thermal resistance and a high degree of substrate conformability and adhesion, Ttape 1000A is the ideal thermal solution for high-heat applications across a range of industries.” It is available in standard sheets and rolls as well as custom die cut parts, both standalone and on rolls.

