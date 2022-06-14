Sponsor

Superior Thermal Transfer from New Form-In-Place Gap Filler

Fujipoly® America announces the release of its new SARCON® SPG-70A. It is a high flow rate, high heat transferring compound that exhibits a thermal conductivity of 7.0 W/m°K and has the lowest thermal resistance among our dispensable SPG products. When applied between heat-generating components and a nearby heat sink or spreader, the form stable thermal material completely fills delicate gaps as small as 0.2mm. This allows for more efficient transfer and dissipation of heat from the component and improved performance.

SARCON® SPG-70A has excellent vibration absorption capabilities and requires no heat curing. Customers can order this product in 30cc syringes or 325cc cartridges. Custom packaging is also available upon request. Visit https://www.fujipoly.com/usa/products/sarcon-thermal-management-components/thermal-gap-filler-products/gap-filler-pads-form-in-place/spg-70a.html to learn more.

