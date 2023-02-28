Summary of the IEEE ITherm 2022 Conference

The IEEE Intersociety Conference on Thermal and Thermomechanical Phenomena in Electronic Systems (ITherm) was held at the Sheraton Hotel & Marina in San Diego, CA, May 31 – June 3, 2022. This was the 21st ITherm, which was first held in 1988. The conference was historically held every other year until 2016 when it switched to an annual schedule. ITherm 2022 was sponsored by the IEEE Electronics Packaging Society (EPS). ITherm has partnered with IEEE EPS peer conferences, including the International Workshop on Thermal Investigations of ICs and Systems (THERMINIC) in Europe, and the Electronics Packaging Technology Conference (EPTC 2022) in Asia.

The ITherm 2022 program consisted of 16 professional development workshops and three full days of technical presentations in four tracks with 48 sessions in which 173 papers were presented. Additional technical events included three keynote addresses, five panels, five technology talks, a student poster competition, and a student heat sink design competition.

Keynotes

On the first day of the conference, Dr. Vijay Narayanan, IBM Fellow and Senior Manager at IBM, gave a keynote address entitled “Accelerating Deep Learning With Analog In-Memory Compute” discussing hardware innovations to address the computational demands of the AI boom.

On the second day of the conference, Dr. Mark Jennings, Senior Technical Leader for Vehicle Energy Management & Propulsion Systems Analysis for Ford Motor Company, gave a keynote address entitled “Thermal Management Challenges for Battery Electric Vehicles” describing the challenges in thermal management system integration and vehicle connectivity.

On the final day of the conference, Dr. Tajana Šimunić Rosing, Full Professor and holder of the Fratamico Endowed Chair at the University of California–San Diego, gave a keynote address entitled “Hyperdimensional Computing System Design & Thermal Management” discussing the opportunities and challenges presented by hyperdimensional computing.

Best and Outstanding Papers

Awards given for the best and outstanding papers in each track, based on judging from reviews and inputs from session and track chairs, were unveiled to the attendees.

Professor Avram Bar-Cohen Best Papers

Component Level Thermal Management

Amitav Tikadar, Yogendra Joshi, Satish Kumar, “Comparison between Direct Winding Heat Exchanger and Slot-liner Confined Evaporative Cooling of Electric Motor,” Georgia Institute of Technology.

System Level Thermal Management

Quianying Wu, Todd Salamon “Two-phase thermofluidic modeling and validation of a multi-zone microchannel evaporator,” Nokia Bell Laboratories and Stanford University.

Mechanics and Reliability

Sudarshan Prasanna Prasad, Chetan Jois, Ganesh Subbarayan, “Novel Test Device for Non-destructive Experimental Characterization of Void Evolution in Microscale Solder Joints subjected to Thermal Aging,” Purdue University.

Emerging Technologies & Fundamentals

Lin Jiang, Anthony Dowling, Yu Liu, Ming-C. Cheng, “Chip-level Thermal Simulation for a Multicore Processor Using a MultiBlock Model Enabled by Proper Orthogonal Decomposition,” Clarkson University.

Best Paper – Runner Up

Component Level Thermal Management

Rahul Lall, Kamal Sikka, Isabel de Sousa, “Layered Unsupervised Learning-based Identification and Quantification of Voids in Package Thermal Interface Materials,” IBM Corporation.

System Level Thermal Management

Montse Vilarrubí, Desideri Regany, Francesc X. Majós, Manel Ibáñez, Joan I. Rosell, Josep Illa, Ferran Badia, Amrid Amnache, Éttienne Léveillé, Rajesh Pandiyan, Luc G. Fréchette, Jerome Barrau, “Numerical evaluation of bimetallic self-adaptive fins acting as flow disturbing elements inside a microchannel,” the University of Lleida and Universal Smart Cooling S.L.

Mechanics and Reliability

Melina Lofrano, Bjorn Vermeersch, Herman Oprins, Seongho Park, Zsolt Tokei, “Impact of FEOL cross-heating on the thermal performance of advanced BEOL,” IMEC.

Emerging Technologies & Fundamentals

Gautier Rouaze, Jackson B. Marcinichen, John R. Thome, Kangning Xiong, L. Winston Zhang, “Pulsating Heat Pipe Fin Plates for Enhancing Natural and Forced Convection Cooling of Electronics: Experimental Campaign,” JJ Cooling Innovation Sàrl.

Student Poster and Networking Session

The student poster and networking session provided an opportunity for students to interact with industry and academic leaders in their fields. This venue enabled students to connect with possible future employers and to receive feedback on their work. The student posters were subjected to two rounds of judging based on technical merit, clarity, self-sufficiency of the content, originality of the work, visual presentation, and oral presentation with the best and outstanding posters selected for each technical track, and one poster was selected as the best overall.

Best Overall Poster

Chetan Jois, Purdue University “Phase-Field Simulations of Solder Void Evolution under Thermal Aging”

Best Posters

Component Level Thermal Management

Amitav Tikadar, Georgia Institute of Technology “Comparison between Direct Winding Heat Exchanger and Slot-liner Confined Evaporative Cooling of Electric Motor”

System Level Thermal Management

Tayler Shelly, Purdue University “A Dynamic Co-Simulation Framework for the Analysis of Battery Electric Vehicle Thermal Management Systems”

Mechanics and Reliability

Chetan Jois, Purdue University “Phase-Field Simulations of Solder Void Evolution under Thermal Aging”

Emerging Technologies & Fundamentals

David Coenen, KU Leuven “Circuit-level thermal modeling of Silicon Photonic Transceiver Array using Machine Learning”

Outstanding Posters

Component Level Thermal Management

Aaron Smith, Auburn University “Flow Visualization of Turbulent Jet Impingement with Engineered Surface Modifications through Particle Image Velocimetry”

System Level Thermal Management

Veeresh Ayyagari, University of Maryland College Park “Performance Characterization of a Novel Low-Cost Additively Manufactured PCM-to-Air Polymer Composite Thermal Energy Storage for Cooling Equipment Peak Load Shifting”

Mechanics and Reliability

Jinesh Narangaparambil, Auburn University “Influence of Component Interconnect with Printed Copper Circuits on Realized Mechanical and Electrical Characteristics in FHE Applications”

Emerging Technologies & Fundamentals

Maureen Winter, Purdue University ” The Effect of Fin Array Height and Spacing on Heat Transfer Performance during Pool Boiling from Extended Surfaces”

Student Heat Sink Design Challenge

The ASME K-16/IEEE EPS Student Design Challenge is a team competition in which students design, analyze, and optimize an additively manufactured, aluminum heat sink to cool a constant heat flux power electronics module subject to natural convection. Designs were submitted by teams from around the world and evaluated by a team of experts based on a series of design and manufacturing criteria. For the 2022 competition, the top 7 most effective and creative designs were printed using additive manufacturing facilities at GE and tested using state-of-the-art test equipment at the University of Utah. The 7 finalist heat sinks are shown in Figure 1.

Winner

Alexander Nicolai, Lisa Stencel, Diego Montalvo, Eike van Dieken, Technische Universität Berlin (Figure 2)

Runner- up

Behzad Ahmadi, Kelsey Brinks, Masoud Ahmadi, Gracie Brownlow, Behnam Ahmadi, Michigan Technical University (Figure 3)

Richard Chu ITherm Award for Excellence

Prof. Michael Ohadi was awarded the Richard Chu ITherm Award for Excellence. Prof. Ohadi is Minta Martin’s Professor of Mechanical Engineering and a co-founder of the Center for Environmental Energy Engineering (CEEE) at the University of Maryland, College Park. For more than 25 years he has led an industrial consortium in Advanced Heat Exchangers and Process Intensification techniques with member companies from the U.S., Asia, and Europe. From 2016 to 2020, Ohadi served as Program Director (PD) at the U.S. department of energy, Advanced Research Project Agency-energy (ARPAE), where he led the development of programs in Figure 2: Winning Design – Technische Universität Berlin Figure 3: Runner-up – Michigan Technical University 30 Electronics Cooling | WINTER 2023 electronics-cooling.com thermal management and energy conversion systems, including lightweight and ultra-efficient electric motors, and associated power electronics for de-carbonization/electrification of aviation.

Proceedings

We are also pleased to announce that the ITherm 2022 Proceedings are available through IEEE Xplore Digital Library at https:// ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/9899611. Papers appearing in the Table of Contents are available for access and download, along with listings of our Keynote Speakers, Tech Talks, Panels, Sponsors, and Exhibitors.

Sponsors and Exhibitors

ITherm 2022 was made possible by those of you who attended and by the generous support of our sponsors and exhibitors.

ITherm 2022 Organization Committee

ITherm 2023

We hope you will join us at the JW Marriott Grande Lakes, Orlando, FL May 30 to June 2nd, 2023, for ITherm 2023.