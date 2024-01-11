Whether you are in the conceptual early stage of design, making, late design stage adjustments, or doing a complete redesign of your product, we have options. Bivar leads the way in product innovation with its industry-leading family of rigid and flexible light pipe solutions originally developed to move light in different ways. Rigid light pipes are best used in distances up to three inches perfect for indication. Near the circuit board panel press with options are the simple go-to in rigid light pipes, especially when distance from the PCB to user interface is minimal and ease of installation directly on the panel is desired.

The Design Process

There are a variety of front mount and remount designs with different lens types to accommodate different design styles. For example, the PLP C series is a contray flash mount design that pairs well with graphic overlays or when a smooth plus indication panels decide installation is as simple as express fitting the light pipe into a pre-drilled hold on the panel. No extra tools are required with Bivar panel press, which light pipes have crushed ribs that retain the light pipe in place. We offer a variety of IP rated treading and ceiling options to stand up to harsh conditions including dust, moisture, electrostatic discharge, sweltering temperatures, UV and airborne particulates. Whether your product is used indoors or outdoors, light pipes provide protection against the elements. Examples of these includes the RHD series with an IP 67 rating with its heavy duty treaded retention, it provides maximum protection in industrial grade applications with various length diameters, callers lengths, and vertical or right angle configurations.

The series offers a multitude of options to parallel with a variety of applications that are subjected to rugged or harsh environments. Another popular series is the PLTR series. Also with an IP 67 rating, it is available in smaller length diameters three or five millimeters and vertical lengths. It is a cost effective solution for devices that require extra reinforced in risk protection. SGLC-LD series of products provide a unique and innovative leak detector feature that provides additional security to customers, allowing them to detect possible liquid intrusion due to inaccurate installation, excessive shock and vibration or left span. This rigid light pipes come in a wide variety of sizes and are easily customized to feature application needs. On the right hand side of Figure 2 are our flexible light pipe offerings. If your design needs require LED light to be transmitted a longer distance, flexible light pipes extend transmissibility up to 330 feet or about a hundred meters.

Flexible light pipes not only allow for greater distance from the LED source to use their interface, but they also alleviate the concern of mounting is surface mount LED to close to components that generate heat. They give design engineers the flexibility to release valuable real estate on the PCB to other components and give them the freedom of mounting the surface mount LED to any location on their board. Flexible light pipes concur around components or physical impediments on the board or in the chests, and they do not require direct pad from surface mount LEDs to indication point on the user interface. The SMFLP flexible light pipe system is a great example of an all-in-one system that is both innovative and cost effective. In these scenarios, they come as a complete system that includes the lens optical fiber and board mounting adaptor.

A Deeper Look into the Series

They are our deal for prototyping all types of new product designs. It is important to understand how light pipes fit together. The glow of neighboring light pipes can dampen colors, yield confusion, illumination, or lead to false readings. Bivar zero light bleed technology incorporates innovative adaptor design that eliminates disrupted light bleed. Illumination is not only vibrant, but also properly targeted. Bivar has zero light bleed options in both rigid and flexible light pipe systems. The LPB Rigid Board mounted series is a very popular option in this category. It is a board mount rigid light pipe that offers zero light bleed protection along with integrated surface mount LED options to make an all-in-one system that is easy to install. Speeds up assembly is durable and overall cost effective. Bivar’s SC series is a flexible light pipe version that also incorporates zero light bleed, along with the flexible light pipe characteristics.

In addition, the series also offers clear retention board monitor adaptor options for applications that are subjected to vibrations or rugged environments. Bivar’s most recent innovation is a development and launch of our new patent pending configurable product line. The Modular Light Pipe System or MLPS, this revolutionary light pipe system enables greater data communication in a preassembled reduced footprint. MLPS offers a modular approach to light pipe system creation. Whether you need a 1×2 array or 12×12 array, there is no non-recurring engineering cost. Additionally, there’s no tooling cost and the lead times have been drastically reduced to only three weeks. The MLPS is the first product of its kind, and this groundbreaking product line offers an unprecedented level of efficiency and precision to product design.

Customization

There can be times when the product needs to be custom tailored to meet specific application requirements and occasionally those requirements are best met by creating an entirely new product design. This new design may tailor mix of LED indication and our functional illumination characteristics, as well as incorporating interconnects, communication, sensing, and other technology. Ease of customization begins with a thorough project assessment, including the operating environment, user interface requirements and system integration. Open communication and ID exchange based on subject matter expertise is healthy than an effective start and working partnership. Following assessment and initial design and simulation is created along with testing and prototype ideas. Design options are then shared, fine, tuned, and ready for cost analysis. Key items to make it easier. In the early stage of design centers on effective clear communication project organization using automation design tools along with statement of work timelines and expectations as a project progresses towards production, it’s important there’s strong supply chain coordination across all organizations to ensure quality on time.

Technical support plays a key role in making sure the FM elements work. Aslan and deliverables met all expectations. Bivar engineering calls upon a vast reference library of design and pairs that knowledge to dwell home standards to accelerate problem solving in new project development.