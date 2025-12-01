Sheetak Expands Thermoelectric Offering with New TEG Solutions for Energy Harvesting Applications

Solid-state power generation modules enable reliable, compact energy sources for remote and rugged environments.

AUSTIN, TX – Sheetak Inc., a U.S.-based leader in thermoelectric innovation, is expanding its product line with a new range of thermoelectric generators (TEGs), offering reliable, solid-state energy harvesting for applications where conventional power sources fall short. Engineered to convert heat directly into electricity, Sheetak TEGs are ideal for powering sensors, controllers, and monitoring systems in remote, mobile, or high-temperature environments.

TEGs offer a unique combination of durability, compactness, and silent operation: features that are critical for industries such as aerospace, defense, automotive, and industrial IoT. Unlike batteries or mechanical generators, Sheetak’s TEGs contain no moving parts and require no maintenance, making them a long-lasting power option for harsh or inaccessible settings.

Built using Sheetak’s patented device architectures and advanced thermoelectric materials, the TEG product line delivers high power density and thermal efficiency from a small footprint. Modules are available in standard configurations or can be customized to meet specific voltage, current, and form factor requirements.

“TEGs unlock energy where traditional power systems cannot reach,” said Tejas Vakil, CEO of Sheetak. “Our technology enables energy harvesting from waste heat, providing reliable power to extend system autonomy, reduce battery swaps, and enable new deployment scenarios.”

The TEGs are designed and manufactured in Austin, Texas, reinforcing Sheetak’s commitment to U.S.-based innovation and supply chain resilience. As with other Sheetak offerings, custom TEG prototypes can be developed and delivered in as little as 3 to 6 weeks, enabling faster development and integration cycles.

For detailed specifications or to explore a custom TEG solution, visit www.sheetak.com/thermoelectric-generators or contact the Sheetak engineering team directly at info@sheetak.com.

Based in Austin, Texas, Sheetak develops advanced thermoelectric, solid-state cooling, and energy harvesting technologies for high-performance electronics. With expertise in thermoelectric materials, device engineering, and U.S.-based manufacturing, Sheetak provides precision thermal management and energy solutions for applications in photonics, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, computing, and medical systems. By supporting shorter development cycles and faster lead times, Sheetak helps customers bring products to market with greater efficiency.