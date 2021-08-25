Allied Electronics & Automation to Begin Offering Eaton’s New PowerXL DM1 Micro Variable Frequency Drive

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Allied Electronics & Automation is will soon begin offering Eaton‘s new line of PowerXL™ DM1 micro variable frequency drives (VFD) for purchase online at www.alliedelec.com. The VFDs are engineered for today’s demanding commercial and machinery OEM applications. With an industry-leading energy efficiency algorithm, high short-circuit current rating and robust design, the DM1 offers customers increased efficiency, safety and reliability, and features that improve integration and ease of use.

Eaton’s long-standing history with variable frequency drives, short circuit protection, power quality and motor control and protections were leveraged in designing the PowerXL DM1. It is a cost-effective drive that provides value, control and protection for electric motor applications less than 30hp including HVAC, pumping, material handling and more.

The design of the PowerXL DM1 focuses on safety, including higher short circuit combination ratings with resettable short circuit protective devices. The PowerXL DM1 is the first VFD under UL61800-5-1 to achieve meaningful SCCR combination ratings and has a SIL 2 rating built in to eliminate the need for costly relays and contactors. With On-board Safe Torque Off (STO) capability there is no need to purchase additional option cards.

The easy-to-operate device includes Bluetooth access for simple remote programming to safely make updates as well as check parameter values and fault history without de-energizing or employing a certified tech with arc flash PPE.

Energy savings can be increased by up to 10% above a standard VFD with Active Energy Control®, an energy optimization algorithm that comes standard in the PowerXL DM1. Control for high-efficiency motors reduces overall system energy consumption by leveraging high-efficiency motors, such as IE3 and IE4 asynchronous motors, surface and interior permanent magnet motors and brushless DC motors.

A built-in webserver allows for direct connection to industrial ethernet networks with no proprietary cables required to update drive firmware, change parameters and check fault history. The DM1 has a customizable logic engine capable of running text-based scripts and feature-sets. Ever-evolving protection includes Eaton’s robust cyber security protective suite. DM1 also features reduced enclosure sizes with no need for expensive cooling solutions.

Core features of the PowerXL DM1 Micro VFDs:

Ease of use: Easy Startup Wizard, webserver, PC Tool software, integrated Bluetooth, built-in applications, diagnostics, local/remote button, removable keypad with copy/paste functionality

The PowerXL DM1 micro offers best-in-class packages size, reliability and proven performance efficiency helping to set a new standard in variable frequency drives.

“Allied is key to helping us reach the right customers for innovative products like the PowerXl DM1.” said Raj Narayanan, Eaton Product Manager-Open Drives. “Distributors, like Allied, help us promote our products and educate consumers about our new lines to help them be more efficient. By keeping our products in stock, they are readily available when our customers need them.”

Allied helps engineers, purchasers, maintainers, fleet and facility managers, and inventors build, maintain and renew their machinery and technology and is an authorized distributor for Eaton products. In addition to PowerXL DM1 micro VFDs, Allied stocks a full range of motor control and protection products and offers expert advice on industrial control technology and other design and manufacturing topics.

