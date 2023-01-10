Sheetak Announces Product Line Expansion with CENTUM® C3 Multi-Stage Cooler Based on Novel Patented Thermoelectric Device Structures

CENTUM ® C3 Chips are designed for higher performance low profile architecture of solid-state thermal management systems that is not possible with current designs

January 10, 2023

AUSTIN, TX–Sheetak is expanding their flagship CENTUM® product line, based on newly patented thermoelectric device structures, that offer the highest temperature difference with significant increases to cooling power and COP. These new trailblazing CENTUM® C3 chips are now available for sample orders. High-volume manufacturing will start in Q2 2023 at Sheetak’s Austin facility.

CENTUM® C3 chips have been characterized, using standard thermoelectric testing methods, and demonstrate significant increases in maximum temperature differentials, cooling power, and efficiency (COP). The new chips attain temperature differentials more than 115°C for 2-stage coolers with hotside at 50°C, and more than 160°C for 4-stage devices. The performance and cost metrics are unchallenged by other commercially available products.

“The new multistage architecture allows for the highest performing multistage product in the market,” says Dr. Uttam Ghoshal, President and CEO. “Multistage coolers have been limited in cooling power and maximum temperature difference with existing designs and assembly methods. This new device structure allows for the highest performing multistage products and is designed for automated massproduction when compared to thermoelectric devices currently in the market.”

“Sheetak’s CENTUM® C3 Chips will improve the system thermal performance and cost in various applications such as electronics, cold chain, mobile refrigeration, medical freezers, LiDAR, CMOS and other vision systems,” says Brandon Noska, Director of Product Management and Sales. “We are excited to bring this new technology to the market.”

The CENTUM® C3 Chips and technology, structures, and methods and the ability to increase cooling performance are covered under “Thermoelectric Device Structures” (US 11,462,669 B2 by the United States Patent and Trademark Office). More details about the patent can be found at https://bit.ly/SheetakUS11462669B2.

For more information about Sheetak, visit https://www.sheetak.com.

About Sheetak

Sheetak is leading the charge in integrated solid-state cooling chips that double the operating efficiencies, breaking a five-decade long stagnation in the field.

Located in the growing tech hub of Austin, Texas, Sheetak develops sustainable, ecofriendly solid-state cooling, heating and energy harvesting technologies with breakthrough efficiencies and commercializing a unique semiconductor based thermoelectric platform technology culminating from years of innovation in advanced materials, semiconductor manufacturing, and thermal management. CENTUM® Chips are used to enable faster telecommunications and data communications, 5G wireless, medical diagnostics/PCR, and sustainable mobile refrigeration.

