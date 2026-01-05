Sheetak Solves Micro-Scale Hotspots with New µCENTUM™ Thermoelectric Coolers

High-power cooling in a sub-1.6mm profile provides critical thermal stability for high-density electronics.

AUSTIN, TX – To solve the growing challenge of localized hotspots in high-density electronics, Sheetak Inc. has launched its µCENTUM™ series of micro-thermoelectric coolers (TECs). These compact solid-state devices deliver powerful, component-level cooling to uphold thermal stability in critical applications such as optical transceivers, advanced sensors, and laser systems.

As electronic systems become more integrated, heat loads are increasingly concentrated in small, performance-critical areas that conventional coolers cannot reach. The µCENTUM™ series is purpose-built for this environment, providing a cooling capacity (Qmax) of up to 10 watts and a maximum temperature differential (ΔT) of up to 82 degrees Celsius from a package with a thickness of just 1.6 mm. This gives engineers a powerful tool to manage heat directly at the source.

These micro-TECs deliver the rigorous temperature control required to neutralize thermal threats in optical components, such as wavelength drift and elevated signal noise. As a result, they help to stabilize operations and extend device lifespans in mission-critical applications.

“The frontier of high-performance electronics is now at the micro-scale, and thermal interference has become a fundamental barrier to progress,” said Ian DeFilippi, Director of Product Management at Sheetak. “We engineered the µCENTUM™ as a specialized tool to remove that barrier. By delivering concentrated cooling power directly where it’s needed, we give engineers the thermal stability essential for developing the next generation of smaller, faster, and more reliable optical and sensor technologies.”

The µCENTUM™ series, the micro-scale extension of the CENTUM® platform, is designed and manufactured at Sheetak’s Austin, Texas facility. This commitment to domestic manufacturing strengthens supply chain integrity and yields custom prototypes in as little as 3 to 6 weeks. For full specifications and to discuss a custom micro-cooling application, visit www.sheetak.com/peltier-thermoelectric-coolers/micro-sized-thermoelectric-coolers.

About Sheetak

Based in Austin, Texas, Sheetak develops advanced thermoelectric, solid-state cooling, and energy harvesting technologies for high-performance electronics. With expertise in thermoelectric materials, device engineering, and U.S.-based manufacturing, Sheetak provides precision thermal management solutions for applications in photonics, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, computing, and medical systems. By supporting shorter development cycles and faster lead times, Sheetak helps customers bring products to market with greater efficiency.