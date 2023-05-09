Digital Edge Specifies Nortek’s StatePoint® Liquid Cooling Technology for Upcoming Philippines Data Center

Digital Edge (Singapore) Holdings Pte. Ltd., (“Digital Edge”), a leading Asian data center developer and operator, leverages StatePoint® liquid cooling technology manufactured by Nortek Data Center Cooling™, Oklahoma City, for its Manila, Philippines, colocation data center.

Using the patented StatePoint technology – an industry-leading sustainable cooling solution for hyperscale, colocation, and other large-scale data center formats – positions Digital Edge’s NARRA1 project as the most energy and water-efficient IT facility in the Philippines.

The $100 million (USD) joint venture with local technology and real estate company, Threadbone Group, is slated for fourth quarter 2022 completion. The 2,200-cabinet project is the first in Asia to use StatePoint technology in a commercial colocation facility. NARRA1 will be the largest carrier-neutral data center in an operational capacity in the Philippines and is projected as a paradigm for future digital infrastructure sustainability standards.

The refrigerant-free StatePoint’s cutting-edge, indirect evaporative methodology and its patented microporous membrane heat exchange process use less than one-fourth of the water needed for cooling and 20 to 30% less power compared to traditional cooling tower configurations. Nortek Data Center Cooling has deployed more than five hundred StatePoint units, cooling more than 1 million square feet of IT equipment in hyperscale and colocation data centers globally.

“Employing StatePoint technology is integral to Digital Edge’s sustainability goals,” according to Jay Park, chief development officer, of Digital Edge, and a former vice president of data center design engineering at Facebook. Park oversaw Facebook’s 11-story, 1.8-million-square-foot (170,000-square meter) hyperscale facility in Singapore, one of the world’s most advanced data centers. Park’s StatePoint technology specification helped that facility become one of the most energy efficient in Southeast Asia, despite its hot, humid location.

The Manila facility’s projected energy and water efficiency is unprecedented for its hot, humid climate and is projected at an annualized Power Usage Efficiency (PUE) of less than 1.193 and Water Usage Efficiency (WUE) of 1.355 for the optimal operating temperature, according to Park. “These are industry-leading numbers,” said Park, “that will enable us to seek LEED® Gold certification, and EDGE certification and help us participate as an early pilot partner for BERDE (Philippines Local Green Building Certification).”

“We are thrilled to partner with Digital Edge in their vision to build highly efficient and sustainable digital ecosystems,” said Jon Peacock, president of Nortek Data Center Cooling. “The unique, state-of-the-art, StatePoint technology supports aggressive power and water efficiency goals. The partnership in Manila further expands our Asian data center footprint and our regional support organization.”

For more information about StatePoint technology, visit https://www.nortekdatacenter.com/statepoint/

About Nortek Data Center Cooling™

Nortek Data Center Cooling™ builds thoroughly tested and proven data center cooling systems that eliminate downtime, maximize potential, and minimize environmental and physical footprints in both small and large-scale data centers. The company leverages its more than a million square feet of manufacturing space to create next-generation products that challenge industry standards. Nortek Data Center Cooling’s StatePoint®, ServerCool™, and FANWALL® technologies deliver sustainable, efficient results that keep companies up and running. To learn more about Nortek Data Center Cooling visit nortekdatacenter.com.

About Digital Edge

Headquartered in Singapore, Digital Edge is a trusted and forward-looking data center platform company, established to transform digital infrastructure in Asia. Through building and operating state-of-the-art, energy-efficient data centers rich with connectivity options, Digital Edge aims to bring new colocation and interconnect options to the Asian market, making infrastructure deployment in the region easy, efficient, and economical. Digital Edge was founded by a seasoned senior management team with decades of industry experience and an established history of value creation in the data center, cloud, and telecommunications industries in the Asia-Pacific region. Backed by Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners, Digital Edge has more than US$1 billion in committed capital to establish a market-leading pan-Asia data center platform.

For more information, contact Liane Cresswell, director of corporate communications at liane.cresswell@digitaledgedc.com (+8525503 2522).