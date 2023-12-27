Designing with MLPS Part 2

Let’s Dive Into the Why of MLPS

To save assembly time, our modular light pipe system comes preassembled in rail and tower system (RT), and Rail, Tower, Bezel (RTB) formats. RT provides an easier way of coupling LEDs mounted in the PC board with light pipes for efficient light transmission. RTB includes a vessel that mounts on the back of the panel, helps with light pipe alignment, and improves the retention of the light transmission system matrix. Configurations as large as 8×12 are ideal for displaying light patterns unique to specific applications. The innovative design of MLPS enables us to manufacture common parts, which can be assembled in-house to offer several thousand unique arrays. Our MLPS product configurator is available on the Bivar website.

MLPS expands your freedom to easily revolutionize your design. You can create unique patterns that conform to the specific communication requirements of your product design. You can leave open pixels in a matrix or populate defined shapes complete with a single system. Bivar is also pleased to introduce an upcoming MLPS Family edition. The MLPS-P combines vessel technology with Bivar Panel press, FITT rigid light pipes to deliver precision alignment, reduce labor costs and ease of installation. Vessel mounting tabs provide secure mounting retention. This new product series benefits from configurator selection and will be available to our global distribution partners. The S is a versatile system purposely developed for use in all sizes of devices, enclosures, or cabinets and panel interfaces. This product is ideal for use with an MCU based LED controller. An MCU controller alleviates the design challenges and can create high performance LED driving solutions.

This for efficiency and precise control of LED voltage are current, as you can see in Figure 1. It enables communications, customizations, and intelligent lighting indication controls. The MLPS with MCU controllers can provide better features and applications, such as for predictive failure and maintenance, energy monitoring call and temperature maintenance, and remote communication and controls. Bivar developed this product series to respond to our customer’s needs. It helps reduce PCB footprint or gives you the extra space on the board if needed. It comes preassemble as a drop in solution for ease of assembly. You’ll get the same light beat protection that the Bivar trademark zero light bleed features provide. It gives you the ability to personalize the message. You want to communicate with this indication system and it provides you the versatility to configure your array to exacting needs.

